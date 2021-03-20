Report Claiming Gov’t Spent Ghc 1.7bn on Covid-19 incorrect – Finance Ministry

Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu

The finance ministry has indicated that a report by JoyNews claiming that Government has spent Ghc 1.7 billion on Coronavirus (Covid-19) is incorrect.

“The Ministry hereby informs the general public that these publications are incorrect,” the ministry said in a rejoinder issued by its Public Relations Unit.

It explained that “the Ghc 1.7 billion reflects expenditures on only two items under the Covid-19 related expenditures, namely, Covid-19 Alleviation Programme 1 (CAP1) and Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan 1.”

According to the rejoinder, “other Covid-19 expenditures were Covid1-9 Alleviation Programme 2 (CAP2), Covid-19 Preparedness Plan 2, Provision of Health Infrastructure, Seed Fund for Capitalization of Development Bank, among others.”

By Melvin Tarlue