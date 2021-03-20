Two Students With Dreadlocks Denied Admission At Achimota

The authorities of Achimota School in Accra have denied two first-year students with dreadlocks admission after being posted to the school by the Computer School Placement System.

The headmaster of the school has been under immense pressure as some sections of Ghanaians have applauded him for his actions while others are against it, describing the incident as ‘human rights abuse’.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, Raswad Menkrabea, the father of a son with dreadlocks said he will take steps to challenge the public school policy on the length of hair his son is allowed to grow, saying, his hairstyle does not breach the 1992 constitution.

Raswad Menkrabea claimed his boy has been refused admission into Achimota School (Motown) because of his natural hairstyle.

Menkrabea explained that his son had to keep his hair for cultural reasons, insisting it did not breach the 1992 Constitution.

He disclosed in a post on his Facebook page that his son and one other child were denied admissions into the prestigious public school by authorities of the school.

”Comrades and friends, this morning, the school authorities of Achimota School claimed that their rules do not allow students with dreadlocks to be admitted.”

”The school authorities denied two brilliant dreadlock students from being admitted after having been posted there by the Computer School Placement System. My son was one of the affected children and the other student was also refused on the same grounds,” he said.

The Zylofon FM Taxi Driver show host, Black Rasta, bitterly lamented on his Twitter page wondering why the Ghanaian “culture finds nothing wrong with Judges wearing wigs but find fault with a natural hairstyle. He described the country as fake in the process before concluding that we deserve to be colonized again.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke