Residential Electricity Tariffs Down By 6.5%

Dr. Ishmael Ackah – CEO of PURC

Electricity tariffs for residential consumers within 301kWh and above have been reduced by 6.5% starting April 1 to June 30, 2024

In a statement issued and signed by the Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Ishmael Ackah, said the review is in line with the Commissions quarterly tariff review mechanism.

It said there will, however, be no change in the electricity tariffs for lifeline consumers from 0-30kWh as well as for residential consumers within the consumption bracket of 0-300kWh.

It also stated that tariffs within the 0-300Wh for non-residential class of consumers remains the same with no change in their rates while consumers within 301kWh and above class will experience average reduction of 4.98%

“The Commission has reduced the residential tariff bands from four to three. This is to allow for ease of implementation of approved tariffs, ease of interpretation to customers and in the long run make the meters affordable to consumers,” it said.

“The industrial band has been reduced to reward the productive use of electricity. Under the Special Load Tariff (SLT- LV) consumers will experience a reduction of 4.88% in their electricity tariffs,” it added.

It further said water tariffs for all customer classes remain unchanged.

The Commission has also merged the high voltage, medium voltage and steel companies into one band with all classes where all of them will pay GH¢1.5252kWh with a 4.72% point reduction in the Tariff of the high voltage consumers.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah