Residents Fix Bad Road Voluntarily In Kweikuma

Residents of Kweikuma Electoral Area in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have voluntarily fixed the deplorable roads in their community.

Drivers and residents of the area have bemoaned the bad nature of the roads, particularly, the one leading to Takoradi and claimed that they had appealed to government to repair it to no avail.

According to them, the road is so bad that it is difficult driving on it, especially during the current raining season.

“So drivers often try to dodge the numerous potholes on the road, putting the lives of pedestrians and passengers in danger,” they asserted.

To this end, the residents and some drivers mobilised themselves and tried to fix the potholes with quarry stones.

The assembly member for the area, Bukari Damba, explained that before the 2020 general elections, there was an attempt by government to fix the road with the construction of gutters, and asserted that after the election, the construction came to a halt.

He pointed out that due to the deplorable state of the road, drivers who ply it charge high transportation fares from passengers.

He noted that the residents therefore decided to fix the road since they stand to benefit.

According to him, one resident called Alhaji Fuseni provided the quarry stones to help fill the potholes.

“It is my responsibility as an assembly member to see to it that the community is provided with good roads.

“However, the capacity to provide a very good road for the people of Kweikuma is not in my power but in the power of the Regional Director of Urban Roads or the District Director,” he added.

He indicated that all the authorities concerned are aware of the deplorable nature of the roads because he had made several complaints to help fix them.

