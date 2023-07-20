Vudumane Features Davido, Selasi On ‘Identity’ EP

King Vodumane

After releasing a number of hit songs on the music scene, Ghanaian Afropiano star Vudumane is out with his latest six-track EP featuring Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, Davido.

King Vudumane solidifies his reputation as a jewel of Afropiano on this newly curated masterpiece by showcasing his versatility in Amapiano, Afrobeats, and hip-hop.

‘Joy’, a love song by the musical sensation with a fantastic sound mix and beautiful lyrics, serves as the EP’s opening track.

The EP’s second track, ‘Kele’, is an Amapiano jam with lyrics by Ghanaian producer and performer Selasi that liven up the mood of the song. Vudumane also contributes some ear-catching love feelings to the tune.

The third song, ‘Botos’, is another party anthem, but the fourth song, ‘Somebody’, with Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido dazzling on it with his superb chorus, has the potential to be a global hit song.

The EP’s fifth and sixth tracks, titled ‘Oh No’ and ‘On My Way’, are a fusion of Afrobeats and Amapiano sounds as Vudumane embarks on a solo musical trip while considering various life difficulties.

Over the course of more than ten years in the music business, Vudumane has produced back-to-back hit songs and won various musical awards.

The EP is accessible on a number of streaming services.

King Vudumane, a veteran of the music business, is one of a select group of young musicians with exceptional talent.