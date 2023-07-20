Ghana DJ Awards Introduces House Music Category

DJ Pollyesther

The Ghana DJ Awards, the most prestigious event celebrating the talents and accomplishments of the vibrant DJ community, has announced the introduction of a new category in its lineup.

In response to the growing popularity and demand for house music, the 2023 edition of Africa’s biggest DJ event, will feature a dedicated House Music Category.

The inclusion of the House Music Category reflects the awards’ commitment to staying current with evolving musical trends and recognising the immense talent within the DJ industry.

This new addition provides a platform for DJs specialising in house music to showcase their skills and contributions to Ghana’s vibrant music scene.

The Ghana DJ Awards has long been known for its dedication to excellence, transparency, and fairness. The addition of the House Music Category further enhances the awards’ ability to represent the diverse range of musical genres and DJ styles present in the country.

With this development, DJs and music enthusiasts can look forward to an even more thrilling and inclusive Ghana DJ Awards experience in 2023.

The awards will continue to celebrate the best DJs in Ghana across various genres, now including the vibrant and energetic world of house music.

For more information and updates about the Ghana DJ Awards, please visit www.ghanadjawards.org or follow on social media channels @GhanaDJAwards.