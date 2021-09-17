“Respect President’s Nominees”- NPP Tells Party Members

Yaw Buaben Asamoa

THE New Patriotic Party (NPP) has tasked its rank and file to remain calm and respect President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominees for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

The much-expected list, according to officials, would be made public anytime soon.

The Director of Communications of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, addressing a presser today urged the party members to accept the fact that, not every person will have his or her preferred candidate nominated, but asked members to welcome the president’s decision.

“We urge everybody to be calm and to act in ways that promote good relations at a working level to give the nominees the best possible opportunity to work in the interest of the grassroots of the nation,” he stated.

The selection process, according to the NPP’s communications director, reflects the President’s vision for our local governance system and country at large.

“Now that the selection process is over, we urge all former contestants and stakeholders to adopt the nominees as their own, encourage smooth confirmation processes, and support approved MMDCEs to deliver the best to their areas. Once the list is published, competition in any form, ought to end,” he said.

The Party also advised the nominees to, as much as possible, be open and provide space for all shades of opinion in their work.

On the party’s ongoing registration of its members, Yaw Buaben Asamoah expressed concerns about how some officers are preventing some members from registering, thinking that, the register will be used for internal elections.

He explained, “Party Officer Election registers shall be compiled differently and will be done later per guidelines to be issued… So, we are assuring all our polling station executives to open- up, work hard and try and capture as many persons who are likely to vote NPP as possible. The names should also go into the books that have been provided. Names in any other book not provided by the Party for this exercise will not be valid or properly captured.”

Mr. Yaw Buaben Asamoa also called on the party’s polling station executives to plan a schedule that makes them available to support this process.

“I repeat that the names being generated are only for planning purposes. They are not for internal elections,” he concluded.

BY Daniel Bampoe