Restore Electricity Supply To Kobilmagu – Ya Na

The King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abukari II, has ordered NEDCo/VRA to restore the electricity supply to the Kobilmagu community with immediate effect.

“I call on the Managing Director of NEDCo as a matter of urgency to immediately restore electricity supply to the Kobilmagu area without any further delay.”

The King of Dagbon also encouraged the police and other security agencies to speed up with investigations for the arrest of the alleged culprits connected to the assault of a NEDCo/VRA worker.

He, however, condemned the behaviors of some young men at Kobilmagu, a suburb of Tamale for allegedly attacking some workers of NEDCo/VRA.

The Koblimagu community has been without electricity for some time now after NEDCo/VRA suspended its services in the area.

The leadership of NEDCo/VRA staff at an emergency meeting in Tamale decided to withdraw some services in the Tamale metropolis and its environs.

The decision is a result of the continuous attack on their staff whiles carrying out their duties in the metropolis.

A statement signed by the NEDCO Senior Staff Association Chairman, William Asare indicated that on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, a group of staff including casuals went out on a disconnection exercise at Koblimagu, a suburb of Tamale, and were attacked and assaulted with a machete by residents.

Subsequently, residents of Koblimagu clashed with workers of NEDCo/VRA who went to the community with police and military officers to install new meters.

NEDCo/VRA, therefore, indicated that due to the continuous illegal connection activities in the area, they would only restore power to the community only if they are allowed to install new meters.

Residents of Koblimagu however protested the decision to change their meters with new ones which resulted in the clash.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale