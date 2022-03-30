Top Stars Parade For ‘Accra In Paris’ Concert

Music fans who will attend the event dubbed ‘Accra in Paris’ slated for April 23 will be thrilled to a show worth their monies.

The first leg of the initiative was held at Alliance Française in Accra in November last year, and attracted a mammoth crowd of music lovers as well as dignitaries such as Bola Ray, CEO of EIB Network, and French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé.

The event, put together by the Ambassador of France to Ghana, Empire Protocol, and SPYCE publishing, according to organisers, will help deepen the already strong relationship between both countries using arts and culture. It will also serve as an opportunity to sell Ghana in Europe.

It is expected to bring together music under one roof, with performances from some of the finest reigning artistes both countries can boast of.

Billed to rock the event is Ghana’s fastest rapper and the most sought after performer, Sarkodie, who will thrill music fans with all his popular hit songs.

Also on the bill will be celebrated and award winning reggae/dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy. Having grown into a more matured performer and a singer with purpose, Stonebwoy is expected to do what he is best known for; exciting his crowd.

Popular highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena, will also thrill music lovers at the highly-anticipated show. There will be stands and sheds where ‘Made in Ghana’ goods will be showcased at the ‘Accra in Paris’ concert.

BEATWAVES learnt that the event would be different, and of course better than the previous one, because the organisers have laced the performance list with known faces.

Ghanaian musicians billed for the show will rock the stage alongside their French counterparts which include Passi and Orti, who are gearing up to thrill the crowd on the night at the Élysée Montmartre, Paris-France.

BY George Clifford Owusu