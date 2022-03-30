Adjetey Anang Grabs Nomination At AMVCAs

Nominees for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) have been revealed.

The Ghanaian actor has been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor (Movie or TV Series) category for his role in a movie titled ‘Gold Coast Lounge’.

He will compete with the likes of Odunlade Adekola (Jankariwo), Eric Roberts (A Soldier’s Story), Amina (Magaji Mijinyawa), Yemi Blaq (The New Normal) and Tope Tedela (Country Hard).

Announcing the nominees were Nollywood actors, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Daniel Etim-Effiong, during a special live broadcast, which aired on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv.

This year’s nominees were firmly planted in 33 categories, including the newly introduced Best Online Social Content Creator.

According to the award organisers, MultiChoice, an eight-day schedule of activities will precede the anticipated awards night, which has been scheduled for May 14.

Voting for the eighth AMVCAs opened from 23:00 CAT on Saturday, 19 March 2022, and will close 23:00 CAT on Friday, April 29, 2022.

All terms and conditions apply and are available on the Africa Magic website. Viewers can join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #AMVCA8, and follow Africa Magic on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for more updates.