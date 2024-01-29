Restoring Black Stars Shine… Agama Shows The Way (1)

Kingsley Owusu-Achau

Bechem United President Kingsley Owusu-Achau has sent a proposal to the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, regarding restoring the dwindled fortunes of the Black Stars.

In the said proposal, the Bechem United boss, known in football circles as Agama, has stated measures (short and long term) aimed at addressing what has accounted for the national team struggles in recent years.

The Black Stars, once a powerhouse on the continent and beyond, have struggled to go past two successive group stages of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON); when Cameroon hosted it two years ago and recently in Cote d’Ivoire.

The team’s steady decline has generated heated debate in the football fraternity.

And to Agama, the only way to address the issue is to build a standing team for two years where government will lay embargo on the selected players, with remuneration to curb player exodus.

He said on Asempa Sports, “…I have sent an open letter to the Sports Minister, and in the letter, l have stated categorically that we have to start afresh.

“With the short term approach, we should select the best 25 to 30 locally-based players to form the nucleus of the team. Government should give a directive that no player should be allowed to travel outside during the stipulated period, and also support with the players purses.

“If Bechem United pays like GH¢2,000 as monthly salary, government can complement with like GH¢5,000 to make it GH¢7,000, with such an amount as monthly salary, the players can do something with it.”

He added, “After two or more years, if a club from outside expresses interest in any of the players and it goes through, government will have stake in the transfer fee to take care of its expenditure.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum