Restrategise To Address Security Threats – Kan-Dapaah

Albert Kan-Dapaah interacting with some officials at the launch

The Seven Signatory States of the ‘Accra Initiative’ have been urged to restrategise to help address the threats of terrorism and violent extremism in West Africa.

The countries are Ghana, Benin, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Nigeria.

Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, who made the call at the launch of the Accra Initiative project, said most countries never expected terrorism to become the most serious threat to national stability.

According to him, the project intends to provide support in strengthening capacities for boosting efficiency in the implementation of the Accra Initiative in West Africa and the Sahel, asserting, “We need to think, restrategise, and refocus to address the challenges.”

“Never in the wildest imaginations of any of the African member states of the Accra Initiative did we think that terrorism would emerge as the foremost threat to our stability in the 21st century,” he stressed.

According to him, African governments have never prioritised investment in the security sector, which has evolved into various facets.

He stated that the formation of the Accra Initiative became crucial due to the lack of regional mechanisms to prevent the southerly drift of terrorism to coastal West Africa, especially when other mechanisms were implemented to address security threats.

Mr. Kan-Dapaah stated that without a rapid kinetic deployment force capable of providing kinetic support to front-line countries, the Accra Initiative would be meaningless.

The Minister stated that the entire West African region risks becoming a theatre of operation for terrorist groups, emphasizing the need for collective action based on increased cooperation among West African states.

“Let’s come together so that if these terrorists decide to come to any of our countries, together we can fight them instead of each country doing it by themselves since the establishment of the Accra Initiative has proven very useful in dealing with member states,” he stated.

Dr. Angela Lusigi, UNDP Ghana’s resident representative, stated that, despite the lofty objectives, the Accra Initiative’s implementation must address weaknesses in infrastructure, decision-making procedures, and civilian involvement.

She said UNDP remains steadfast in its commitment to support all member countries’ efforts to prevent and counter violent extremism.

Mochizuki Hasanobu, Japanese Ambassador to Ghana said terrorist attacks and the spread of violent extremism have forced around two million persons to leave their original areas for secure areas in Burkina Faso with a humanitarian issue for those Internally displaced persons

The AI therefore represents a critical step towards enhancing regional security cooperation.

The project is implemented by KAIPTC in partnership with UNDP and the Japanese Government.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah