Retired Judges Grab 19 Vehicles Without Approval – Says AG Report

The 2021 Auditor-General’s report has revealed that the Judicial Service in 2021 auctioned some 19 official vehicles to some Judges without approval from the Finance Ministry.

According to the Auditor-General, examination of records of the Transport Unit for 2021 revealed that “19 official vehicles were auctioned by the Service for GH¢1,023,507.96 without approval from the Minister of Finance.”

This was captured in paragraph 739 of the report which has been submitted to Parliament by the Auditor-General, Johnson Asiedu.

Below is the list of the Judges who benefited from the auction.

1. H/L Justice F. G. Korbieh Toyota Land Cruiser GR 8132-17 GHC57,975.00

2. H/L Justice N. S. Gbadegbe Toyota Land Cruiser GR 4158-17 GHC67,047.00

3. H/L Justice N. S. Gbadegbe Toyota Avalon Saloon GR 2777-14 GHC27,570.90

4. H/W Charles Y. Boateng Toyota Corolla Saloon GM 8311-13 GHC9,090.00

5. H/L Justice Julius Ansah Toyota Land Cruiser GR 4128-17 GHC75,643.00

6. H/L Justice Julius Ansah Toyota Avalon Saloon GT 2774-14 GHC40,920.06

7. H/L Justice Asmah K. Asiedu Toyota Corolla Saloon GN 4997-13 GHC8,399.00

8. Robert Cudjoe Toyota Corolla Saloon GM 9231-13 GHC12,687.00

9. H/L Justice Lawrence L Mensah Toyota Land Cruiser GR 1902-17 GHC67,192.00

10. H/L Barbara W. Acquah Toyota Fortuner Station Wagon GN 57-18 GHC92,914.00

11. H/L Thomas Ofedie Toyota Corolla Saloon GM 6826-13 GHC7,509.00

12. H/L Justice Jennifer A Tagoe Toyota Fortuner-SUV GT 75-18 GHC87,887.00

13. H/L Justice E. K. Mensah Toyota Fortuner-SUV GT 30-18 GHC59,000.00

14. H/L Justice N. C. Agbevor Toyota Land Cruiser GT 796-19 GHC123,620.00

15. H/L Elizabeth Ankumah Toyota Fortuner-SUV GT 39-18 GHC107,271.00

16. H/L Justice Yaw Appau Toyota Land Cruiser 200 (v8) GR 6590-17 GHC 56,606.00

17. H/L Justice Yaw Appau Toyota Avalon saloon GT 2945-14 GHC48,632.00

18. H/L Justice Jacob B. Boon Toyota Avensis GM 517-15 GHC13,100.00

19. H/L Justice Nathaniel Osam Toyota Fortuner SUV GT 49-18 GHC60,445.00

BY Daniel Bampoe