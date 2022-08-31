2 Girls Found Dead After Visiting Boyfriends

Two young girls identified as Yvonne and Esther have been killed and dumped along the Okrakwadwo stretch of the Koforidua to Adukrom Highway in the Okere District of the Eastern Region.

According to reports, the deceased who were Junior High School students at Okrakwadwo community in the Okere District left home Monday night to visit their boyfriends at a nearby community, Mile 14.

However, they were found dead few hours later at the roadside with severe head injuries.

The residents on Tuesday morning woke up only to see the lifeless bodies of the girls lying motionless beside each other at the roadside.

The residents suggested that they were killed by their assailants at dawn before depositing them at the roadside.

The assembly member for the area, Michael Gadasu who confirmed the incident to Starr News said “there were no marks of injuries on their bodies to suggest that they jumped out of a moving vehicle”.

He said, “Besides that, they were arranged beside each other so we suspect they were killed and dumped “.

Meanwhile, the bodies have since been retrieved by the Adukrom District Police command and deposited at the morgue as investigation continues.

BY Daniel Bampoe