Late Sir John Wife Dies In London

The late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie

Agnes Boakye, popularly known as Agnes Owusu Afriyie, a supposed wife of the late Forestry Commission boss, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, is reported to have died in London on Monday August 29, 2022.

According to Kofi TV who broke the news, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, commonly called Sir John alleged wife died at the age of 67.

However, the cause of death is yet to be established.

The late Agnes Boakye sometime last year, sued Trustees of her late husband’s Will for excluding her in the property sharing.

The trustees identified as Nana Boakye Akyeampong and Charles Owusu have been instructed to discontinue sharing the properties of the deceased.

The widow stated that Sir John’s family has turned a blind eye to the fact that she is unwell and they have refused to offer her financial help.

She referenced Section 13 of the Wills Act, Act 360 of 1971 and Article 22(1) of the 1992 constitution and said that no provisions were made for her in the Will.

The late former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was laid to rest on Thursday, June 3, 2021

By Vincent Kubi