Rev. Lawrence Tetteh Criticises Title-Obsessed Officials

Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

Economist and renowned Healing International Evangelist, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, has expressed concern over the growing obsession among prominent Ghanaians with acquiring lofty academic titles without making any meaningful contributions to society.

Speaking at the launch of the National Emerging Leaders’ Economic Forum 2025 in Accra, Dr. Tetteh criticised the tendency to pursue academic titles solely for status, labeling it as a prevalent issue in Ghana and Nigeria.

“One of the problems we have between Ghana and Nigeria is that we speak big English and believe in big titles. That is why a lot of people get into trouble. What is very important is for you to believe in simple things that make a strong impact. What is important is for you to be well-vested in what you do,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of focusing on simple actions that yield significant impact, urging individuals to invest fully in their work and to embrace innovation.

Dr. Tetteh’s remarks come amid ongoing controversies surrounding public officials who have been accused of holding ‘fake’ titles, including ‘Dr.’ and ‘PhD’, as highlighted by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

Notable cases include Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, who was instructed to cease using the “Doctor” title due to a lack of valid academic credentials.

Similarly, Desmond De-Graft Paitoo, the MP for Gomoa East, was directed to stop using the “Doctor” title until he clarified his doctoral degree status. Kwame Adom-Frimpong, Chair of the Internal Audit Agency Board, was also told to refrain from using the “Professor” title without credible documentation. Additionally, Rashid Tanko-Computer, Acting CEO of Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), was instructed to stop using the “Doctor” title, as GTEC questioned the legitimacy of his PhD from Kingsnow University.

Currently, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, Deputy Minister of Health, has also been directly asked to drop her “Professor” title due to inconsistencies in her submitted documents.

Dr. Tetteh’s comments serve as a call to action for leaders to prioritise genuine contributions over mere titles in order to foster true progress in society.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke