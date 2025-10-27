Rev. Wengam Briefs World Church Leaders In NY • On Upcoming Accra Congress

Rev. Wengam poses with the church leaders after the briefing

About 50 global leaders have attended Cabinet and Executive Committee meetings of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship (WAGF) in New York.

The meetings, which took place at the Assemblies of God Promise Church in New York, were chaired by Rev. Dominic Yeo, Global Chairman of WAGF, who also serves as the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God in Singapore. He was assisted by Rev. Doug Clay, Vice Chairman and General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God in the US, and Rev. Juan Carlos Escobar, General Secretary and General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God in Spain.

At the core of the meetings were strategies to complete the Great Commission task by 2033. This task, christened MM33, involves planting one million churches throughout the world.

The global leaders also discussed preparations for the World Congress of Assemblies of God, which will take place in Accra from October 12 to 14, 2026. The Congress will be the first to be held in Africa.

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, presented a report on preparations for the World Congress. Rev. Wengam, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Africa Assemblies of God Alliance, assured Cabinet that the Assemblies of God, Ghana, is preparing fervently to host the World Congress.

He touted Ghana as “a peaceful, hospitable, and stable country with many beautiful tourist sites”. These and others can be patronised by the 5,000 delegates who are expected to attend the Congress from all over the world.

Rev. Wengam announced that the Government of Ghana is partnering with the Assemblies of God, Ghana to “host a world-class event.”

The Chairman of the World Missions Commission, USA, Rev. John Easter, announced that the global membership of Assemblies of God has increased to 89.9 million, with over 450,000 local assemblies. This makes the Assemblies of God the largest Protestant church in the world.

Nevertheless, he challenged the global body to focus on many unreached nations and people in all parts of the world.

During deliberations, WAGF resolved to increase the number of foreign missionaries to five thousand.

On church health issues, it was agreed that these would be prioritised as the church increases numerically.

As part of the event, prayer was offered for global peace.