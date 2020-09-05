Rex Danquah Gets Man U Post

Magnus Rex Danquah

The Manchester United Supporters Club of Ghana has appointed Magnus Rex Danquah, an astute marketing consultant, as its patron.

According to the club, Danquah brings on board over 30 years of experience in sports business, PR and events management.

“An accomplished consultant to a number of institutions, his background makes him the right person for this role towards the growth of our club,” a release from the club’s PR unit stated.

Rex Danquah, in his response to the appointment, stated, “I have been a proud Manchester United FC fan for over 50 years, thus I see the elevation to the position of a patron more as a call to duty and growth for the accredited fan base in Ghana.

“As the greatest global football brand, I look forward to great initiatives by our MU Supporters Club for the benefit of our nation, Ghana, leveraging all my expertise, knowledge and influences toward this goal.

“I thank the Ghana MU Supporters Club for the opportunity to serve in all ways, even as I look forward to a future visit to Ghana by our club during my lifetime,” he added.

PIX: REX UNITED