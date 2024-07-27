Richard Ahiagba Involved In Accident At Konongo

In an unfortunate turn of events, Richard Ahiagba, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was involved in a road accident near Duampompo close to Konongo.

The incident occurred under unforeseen circumstances, casting a shadow of concern over the well-being of the seasoned political communicator.

Following the mishap, Mr. Ahiagba was promptly attended to and subsequently transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for necessary medical attention.

Despite the alarming nature of the accident, sources confirm that Mr. Ahiagba’s condition is reported as stable, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the distressing episode.

As medical staff diligently oversee his treatment and recovery process, colleagues, friends, and well-wishers are rallying around to provide support and encouragement during this challenging period. The NPP fraternity and media community stand united in solidarity, extending fervent prayers for Mr. Ahiagba’s swift recuperation and return to full health.

The specifics surrounding the accident remain under investigation.

By Vincent Kubi