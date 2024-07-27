We Couldn’t Collate Results, Because NPP Bribed Our Agents- Fifi Kwetey Cries Out

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has blamed their failure to collate the 2016 and 2020 general election results on the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP by accusing the governing party of allegedly bribing their agents.

The General Secretary of the Party, Fifi Kwetey, speaking on Radio in Tamale, ahead of today’s party campaign launch cried foul that the NDC could not collate their electoral results in the past because most of their agents were compromised by the NPP.

Meanwhile, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah while campaigning to become chairman of the NDC told delegates that the former Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo must be blamed for their failure to collate their electoral results.

General Mosquito explained that the software produced for the purpose was not fit for purpose and crashed after a few constituencies were inputed.

He said he had to go to court without figures because the party could not provide him with figures.

He urged the delegates to vote out Ofosu Ampofo and make him the chairman of the party promising that they will be able to collate results under his leadership.

But the General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey on the Radio claimed the people who they thought were their people turned their backs and hurt them.

He claimed that “In parts where NPP has been strong there is the tendency of them throwing money at our people. Some of the people we even thought were our members were not our members but they were members of the NPP pretending to be on our side”.

“So every step of the way we need to ensure that does not happen. You’re making sure that those who are there are truly your members and if they are your members they will place the party and the country ahead of their pockets,” he said on Radio Tamale.

He continued “As I told you about the plague that the NPP represents, in the days of Rawlings it was impossible to hear about NDC people capable of being compromised. But unfortunately, when NPP took over power in this country after 8 years of Kufuor, the moral fibre of the country started dropping”.

“When we thought Kufuor was terrible, what we’ve had in the last eight years of the two degenerates that have taken over you are talking about a further drop as far as the moral fibre of the country is concerned. So what we need to do is to put in extra effort to ensure that the people we are placing there are people who can place country and party above their consideration,” Fifi Kwetey lamented.

BY Daniel Bampoe