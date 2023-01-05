Richard Opoku Boateng Is New GIDA Ag. CEO 

The Board of Directors of the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA) has appointed Ing. Richard Opoku Boateng is the new Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the authority.

His appointment comes following a recommendation from the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

Until his appointment, Richard Opoku Boateng held the position of the Director ( Chief Manager) of the Irrigation Technology and Innovation Department of the Authority.

In a press statement signed by the Chairman, Board of Directors Ministry of Food and Agriculture, noted that his appointment as the Acting Chief Executive took effect on 1st January 2023.

” The newly appointed Acting Chief Executive comes to the position with extensive work experience in irrigation infrastructure management and agricultural water management ” the statement indicated.

“The board expects that the newly appointed Acting Chief Executive would work to reposition the authority on a global map as a leading national organization in the Agricultural Water Management Industry by changing the face of modern Agriculture in Ghana ” the statement added.

Ing. Richard Opoku Boateng has had over 25 years of working experience with the Authority since he joined as Assistant Geodetic Engineer in 1996.

He is a product of Labone Senior High School and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Ing. Richard Opoku Boateng has to his credits an MSc degree in Water Resources and Environmental Management from the University of Twente, International Institute of Geo-Information of Science and Earth Observations (ITC), the Netherlands.

He also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Project Appraisal and Management from the Maastricht school of management (MsM) in the Netherlands.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke