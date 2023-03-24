Rihanna Calls Police On Man Shows Up To Propose

A man who showed up at Rihanna’s house to ask for her hand in marriage was arrested on Thursday but was later released and cautioned not to return.

TMZ reported that the singer’s team called the Police on him.

The man travelled from South Carolina and walked up to Rihanna’s home where he was met by the singer’s security.

The website’s sources say the man claimed he was there to propose to the singer, and Rihanna’s team called the cops right away.

When officers arrived, they put the man in handcuffs, got him in a car and had a serious chat about his intentions.

We’re told it was determined the man, dressed in a red Nike hoodie, had not broken any laws, though he was asked to leave and told not to return.