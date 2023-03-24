Omotola Jalade & Husband Celebrate 27th Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has celebrated her 27th wedding anniversary with her husband, Capt. Matthew Ekeinde.

The beautiful actress shared a photo of herself and her husband in bed on Instagram to celebrate the day on Thursday.

“Happy birthday my Forever Honeyboy And…Happy Anniversary to us. 27 years and we only just just about to get into phase 2! Last kiddo now 21….no more PG….Ready love? U Endlessly,” she wrote underneath the photo.

The duo got married in 1996. In 2001, the couple held a white ceremony on board a Dash 7 aircraft while flying from Lagos to Benin, with close family and friends present.

Omotola gave birth to her first daughter on March 30, 1997. She and Captain Matthew are blessed with four children: Princess, M.J., Meraiah, and Michael.