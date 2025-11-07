Rising Galamsey Deaths Demand Urgent Action – MP

Akwasi Konadu

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North, Akwasi Konadu, has raised concern over what he describes as the alarming rise in deaths linked to illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, warning that Ghana is “losing too many lives” due to the ongoing menace.

Delivering a statement on the floor of Parliament yesterday, Mr. Konadu lamented the nation’s collective failure to effectively regulate small-scale mining, an activity he said has evolved from a traditional livelihood practice into a deadly, unregulated battlefield claiming innocent lives across the country.

According to him, although small-scale mining has existed since pre-colonial times, policy decisions from the 1980s marginalised local miners and paved the way for a poorly regulated and informal mining sector.

Today, he stated, that legacy has manifested into one of the country’s gravest socio-environmental threats.

“Mr. Speaker, the situation we face today is not only alarming but a direct indictment of our national failure to regulate an activity that destroys land, endangers lives, and weakens the foundation of our natural and human capital,” he said.

At Least 17 Lives Lost This Year

The MP revealed that between January and July 2025 alone, at least 17 Ghanaians have died in galamsey-related incidents.

These deaths, he stressed, are not just numbers but represent families shattered and futures lost.

Citing recent tragedies, MP Konadu recounted the death of two young miners at Osino in January when a pit collapsed.

He also mentioned the violent confrontation at the AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi concession, where eight people died in an attempt to breach a restricted mining zone, as well as the deaths of two miners in Mpasatia in April.

“The loss of four lives in Akyem Wenchi following another pit collapse in July.

“The death of a 50-year-old woman who fell into an abandoned galamsey pit only this week,” he added.

“How many more lives must be lost before decisive action is taken?” Mr. Konadu asked, visibly distressed.

Failure of Enforcement and Political Will

The Manhyia North legislator attributed the ongoing deaths to weak enforcement, insufficient political commitment, and, in some cases, the complicity of state and traditional actors.

While acknowledging government interventions, he noted that many illegal sites resume operations within months after being shut down, creating a cycle of impunity.

“Galamsey is not simply an environmental issue; it is a national security threat,” he warned and added, “It fuels local conflicts, deepens poverty, and exposes our youth to preventable deaths.”

Call for Technology and Regulated Community Mining

Mr. Konadu urged the government to deploy real-time digital surveillance tools, including drones and satellite imaging, to monitor mining hotspots for rapid intervention.

He also called for the revitalisation of community-based mining cooperatives with strong environmental and safety regulations to provide safer, legal alternatives for rural youth.

“Every Ghanaian Life Matters”

“These are not accidents. They are avoidable tragedies resulting from policy gaps, institutional inertia, and sometimes deliberate negligence. Let us be bold. Let us act now. The cost of inaction is not just economic. It is human,” he said.

