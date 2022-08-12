‘Ritualist Burger’ Gets GH¢500,000 Bail

AN ACCRA High Court on Wednesday granted Evans Kyekyeku Oppong, the man who allegedly planned to sacrifice his daughter for money ritual, a bail of GH₵500,000 with two sureties, who must be justified.

This followed an application filed by his lawyer who urged the court to grant him bail pending his possible trial, if he should be committed by the District Court.

The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Centre Court in Accra, on June 20, remanded the accused when he was hauled before it charged with a provisional offence of preparation to commit murder, after the court said it did not have jurisdiction to grant him bail.

The court said it did not have the jurisdiction to grant him bail as the first case is a first-degree felony, and urged his lawyers to make a repeat application at the High Court for consideration.

His lawyer, Ralph Agyepong, subsequently filed a motion for bail at the High Court where he urged the court to grant him bail, assuring it that the accused is not a flight risk.

Justice Mary Yanzuh, who heard the bail application, granted it and admitted the accused a bail of GH₵500,000 with two sureties, who must be justified. He was ordered to report to the case investigator every Tuesday until further notice.

Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye, on August 1, 2022, further remanded the accused person and adjourned the case to August 15 for continuation.

Evans Kyekyeku Oppong, was arrested on June 3, 2022, after he allegedly took his 11-year-old daughter to a herbalist at Oyibi Kom in Accra for her to be killed in a bid to become rich.

He has been charged with a preliminary charge of preparation to commit a crime, to wit murder, and his plea has been reserved by the court.

Court documents state that the suspect had gone to the herbalist for what it described as ‘spiritual cleansing’ to avert his financial difficulties following his return from the Netherlands.

The suspect, per court documents, was initially ordered to provide a live python for the sacrifice, but he instead suggested a human as a replacement due to his fear of snakes.

It was against this backdrop that he decided to take his 11-year-old daughter to the spiritualist for her to be killed for the rituals.

