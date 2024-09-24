RMU Graduates Urged To Uphold Professionalism

Jethro Brooks (M) with some staff and graduates in a group picture

Ag. Vice Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University (RMU), Dr. Jethro W. Brooks Jnr. has asked graduates to carry with them the values of integrity, dedication, and excellence they have learned at the university as they step into the new chapter of life.

He urged the graduates to leverage their skills because the world needs them adding, “You have the power to not only build structures but also to build bridges between nations, create social-economic ties, that will benefit the future generation.”

He said this during the fifth graduation ceremony of the Forklift and Mobile Crane Operators of the Regional Maritime University on the theme, “Socioeconomic Impact of Global Migration of Skilled Labour”.

He said migration of talent offers significant economic benefits to the individuals who seek better opportunity to the region as well as the country from which they hail.

“Your expertise in operating complex machines like forklifts and mobile cranes makes you an asset in these industries as you go out into the world, whether you choose to work locally or internationally,” he said.

However, he said the loss of scale labour in some areas can create gaps in local economics and affect growth.

“It is crucial for us as a training institution to ensure that our graduates are not only competitive and globally recognised but also capable of contributing meaningfully to the development of our sub-region,” he emphasised.

He also appealed to industry to provide more opportunities for training and employment to ensure that the local workforce remains robust and competitive.

President of National Association for Heavy-duty Equipment Operators Ghana (NAHEOG), Dominic Eyiah, said the achievements are part of a significant global trend that shapes the economies and societies.

He said to them, “As you embark on your careers, remember that you are part of a global network of skilled professionals contributing to progress and innovation worldwide so embrace the opportunities ahead with pride and excellence”.

