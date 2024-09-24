Ghana Gas Renovates Boys’ Dorm For NASS

The Ghana National Gas Company (GNPC) has commissioned and handed over a Boys’ Dormitory block it renovated for the Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School (NASS) in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The initiative was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

It was in a response to an appeal by management of the only Agricultural SHS in the region.

The Western Regional Director of Education, George Effah, commended Ghana Gas for collaborating with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure the delivery of quality education in the area.

He was optimistic that the initiative would impact positively on the academic performance of the students.

He encouraged the students not to see the dormitory only as a place to sleep, but also as a place to nature their ambitions.

Community Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility Manager of Ghana Gas, Sarfo Hayford noted that the gas processing company would continue to give back to communities within its catchment area as part of its CSR.

He revealed that the company in 2022 commissioned an ultra-modern one-storey 24-seater toilet facility for the school.

He pleaded with the management of the school to ensure proper maintenance of the facility so it could serve generations yet unborn.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh in a speech read for him thanked Ghana Gas for the numerous initiatives geared towards improving education in the district.

He added that the government’s free SHS policy had made access to education easier.

He assured that very soon renovation works would resume on the Girls’ dormitory block and would be completed within one month.

The headmaster of the school, Joseph Kwaw Blay also expressed his gratitude to Ghana Gas for giving the school a facelift.

He said the school was in dire need of a-12-unit classroom block as part of measures to revert to a single track school and appealed to the authorities concerned and other institutions to assist the school in that direction.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi