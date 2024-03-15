RMU Holds Matriculation For August 2023, January 2024 Intakes

RMU management, staff and some students in a group photograph after the ceremony

The Regional Maritime University (RMU) on Friday held the 21st and 9th matriculation ceremonies for the August 2023 and January 2024 intakes.

In all, 946 postgraduate and undergraduate students from both member and non-member countries were admitted during the exercise for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Out of the number, 554 students (58.6% of those admitted) had registered comprising 68 postgraduate and 486 undergraduate students. Of the total registered students, 431 were males with 123 females.

Speaking at the Matriculation Ceremony, the Ag. Vice Chancellor, Dr. Jethro W. Brooks Jr. congratulated the fresh students for working hard to gain admission into the university.

He said the university would ensure the peaceful stay of students, and is committed to improving teaching and learning facilities to ensure students excelled in their various fields of study.

It is important to note that, the admission of females into the sea-faring programmes of Nautical Science and Marine Engineering has increased from 27 last year to 35 this academic year.

This means that the university’s drive to encourage more to take up sea-going programmes is achieving good results.

Currently, he said, the Ghana Shippers Authority has instituted a scholarship scheme for needy but brilliant female students in Marine Engineering, which was very commendable.

“I would like to plead with the government to set up a special scholarship scheme to support young women who take up sea-going programmes and other marine-related programmes at the University,” he stated.

He also announced that, in their quest to become the best institution in Africa, providing excellent education, research, and consultancy in marine and allied fields, the RMU has introduced new postgraduate and undergraduate programmes.

“Four of the programmes: M.Sc. Coastal Environment Management; M.Sc. Electrical Power Engineering; M.Sc. Safety, Security, and Risk Management; B.Sc. Oceanography and Marine Technology, have been already assessed by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission(GTEC) and would be rolled out by the end of the year,” he stated.

He said the university would continue to collaborate with industry to ensure that students gained the exposure and opportunity to be gainfully employed after graduation.

The Ag. Vice Chancellor also advised students to eschew any form of cheating, as anyone caught engaging in such would be punished accordingly.

“Always remember that it is better to fail an examination and take a resit than to cheat and be dismissed or suspended,” he stated.

The occasion was also used to award some continuing students for their outstanding performance at the end of the 2022/2023 academic year and placed on the Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List is a compilation of students who at the end of the academic year obtained a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of at least 3.60 or above. They were presented with a certificate of recognition.

In her speech, Arthur Deborah on behalf of other matriculants, plegded to abide by the rules and regulations and ensure they excelled in their educational journey.

“We would make good use of the facilities to enhance learning, and do well not to fall victim to any sanctions,” she stated.

By Kofi Aduonum