Road Asphalting Reaches Ayawaso North

The MCE and others happily walking along an asphalted road in the municipality. INSET: A road being asphalted

The Ayawaso North Municipality in the Greater Accra Region is one of the latest segments of the nation’s capital whose roads are being asphalted.

Roads in the municipality which have remained deteriorated for decades, and through various political administrations, are being asphalted.

The ongoing asphalting of the city is part of President Akufo-Addo’s earlier announcing about a major uplift of the country’s roads.

The exercise is being replicated in other parts of the nation’s capital as well other parts of the country.

The President is making good his ‘Year of Roads’ pledge to the people of Ghana, say many who have observed the transformation of the country’s road infrastructure, intra-city roads inclusive.

Since the construction of the road network of the whole of Mamobi and the part of Accra New Town called KwaoTsuru, both of which form the Ayawaso North Municipality several decades ago, it has not seen any major rehabilitation besides pot hole patching.

The road adjoining the Kotobabi Police Station as it winds towards the Mamobi Polyclinic junction and leftwards to the health facility and the entire neighbourhood are now asphalted.

The deteriorated nature of the road network has not only been a cause of worry to motorists but a major concern to all and sundry within the municipality.

Speaking about the development, the Ayawaso North Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE) Mohammed Zakari aka MZ told DAILY GUIDE that “at long last the Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey added his powerful voice to the clarion call by the good people of the municipality to have the unprecedented asphalting of the road network commence last Friday.”

Subsequently, the MCE, MP and the entire assemblymen ofAyawaso North accompanied by members of the ruling NPP and the opposition NDC took an inspection walk on the completed asphalted roads to the cheers of residents.

Many expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for making good his promise to turn around the bad roads in the country.

Residents of Newtown Timber Market as it winds towards Commandos have been notified about the exercise coming to their end soon. Owners of parked vehicles are expected to remove their parked vehicles from roads to allow for the exercise to go on without hitches.

By A.R. Gomda