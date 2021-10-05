You’re A Super Star – Wizkid Tells Tems As ‘Essence’ Goes Platinum In US

Tems & Wizkid

Grammy award winning musician, Wizkid, has received a Recording Industry Association of America, RIAA, gold certification for his hit song, Essence.

Featuring Tems, Essence was released in October 2020 as the 11th song on Made in Lagos, Wizkid’s fourth studio album.

Reacting, the singer, while receiving the certification alongside Tems in the US, thanked his fans for their constant support.

He also congratulated Tems, adding that she is a superstar and the world needs to hear her more.

”I love you baby girl you are special and you are a superstar. This is your time and moment and the world needs to hear this because it is special to me.

”We have a Platinum record and I just want to say thank you to everyone involved in this from Tems to the producers, Legendary beats, these are my brothers from way back. I want to say we made a good beat.

”Thanks to the whole team from believing in the dreams from early, to my fans I appreciate you all and I pray God bless you all,” he said.

According to the Dailypost Nigeria, in 2020, Wizkid became the first African artiste to be certified gold in the United States, after 500,000 units of his Come Closer were sold.

Essence becomes his second to be certified this year after his 2017 song, Come Closer, featuring Canadian rapper, Drake, was certified platinum and gold in the UK and Australia respectively in April.