Robbers Attack Passengers On Asankragwa Road

Travellers using the Asankragwa-Kwabeng road on the Asankragwa-Kunasi highway on Sunday had the shock of their lives as armed robbers attacked them and robbed them of their cash and other belongings.

The unfortunate incident happened at about 10pm.

A former assembly member for Kwarbeng, Martin Luther who was part of the victims sustained gunshot wounds in his right thigh, leaving him in a very critical condition.

He later told journalists that he was on his motor bike when he saw the robbers attacking the passengers few meters away from a spot he reached and decided to run for his life.

He said unfortunately, he was spotted by one of the armed robbers who shot him in the right thigh.

“I was riding my motorbike when I got to a spot where the road was blocked with Pragia and a Kia Vehicle as if there was an accident on the road”.

“So I got nearer but I realized they were armed robbers. I saw a lot of passengers lying on the road. I wanted to turn and one of them shot me”, he asserted.

He said the robbers had robbed several people, adding “In all, the robbers were about six. They maltreated several of the passengerstoo”. Mr. Martin Luther narrated.

The Asankragwa District Police Commander, Supt Daniel Anane Amoah confirmed that the armed robbers blocked the main highway and attacked the vehicles and passengers who plied the road.

He added that the robbers had guns and were able to robbed their victims of monies and mobile phones.

“I can confirm the incident. We heard the attack around 10 pm. My patrol team quickly moved to the scene but unfortunately, we met only one car. They shot one of their victims after robbing him of his money”, he added.

He said nvestigations had started and said his outfit was working to ensure that the road becomes very safe for passengers and residents as well.

According to some of the residents, the spot where the incident occured had become a location for armed robbery attacks of late.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi