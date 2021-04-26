Kwesimintsim MP Launches Foundation

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwesimintsim, Prince Hamid Armah is poised to provide the requisite developmental needs of his constituents to help improve their living standards.

As part of the efforts, the MP has launched the “Prince Armah Hamid Armah Foundation” in the constituency..

The Prince Hamid Armah Foundation is the latest initiative by the MP aside the Office of the Member of Parliament established in the area.

The two initiatives are expected to collaborate with the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly for the ultimate good of the people of the Kwesimintsim.

Dr Armah stated this at a brief ceremony to officially launch the foundation and inaugurate its new governing board.

The seven-member board has Nana Yaa Arthur, an Aviation expert in oil and gas as its chairperson.

He was hopeful that under the Board, the impact of the Foundation would be felt not only in Kwesimintsim but beyond the constituency.

He called on Ghanaians to contribute their quota to the country’s development and take up the challenge of helping build a better, greater country in which the people would experience improve living standards.

He said throughout history, no national government has been able to improve infrastructural facilities in their respective countries adding “The developed countries that we look at enviously were developed in partnership with the private sector.

“Government really does not have the capacity to solve all the problems that we have. Which means that more of us must take up the challenge of helping build a better, greater country”, he said.

He added “The Foundation we are launching is my humble attempt to also contribute to a better life for the people of Kwesimintsim in particular, and the Western Region”

Mr Kojo Aquah, Metropolitan Chief Executive of Effia-Kwesimintsim promised that the assembly would provide the needed support to the foundation to embark on its developmental agenda.

The chairperson for the foundation Nana Yaa Arthur explained that the foundation would among other things provide skills training and support for entrepreneurs and empower local communities.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Anaji