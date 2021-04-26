Anyone engaged in Galamsey is a criminal – Essikado Omanhene

Nana Kobina Nketiah IV

The Omanhene of the Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketiah IV, has stated any person involved in illegal mining popularly known as Galamsey is a criminal and should be treated as such.

He made this known when the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, visited him at his palace in Takoradi on Monday, April 26, 2021.

According to him, people engaged in Galamsey must be dealt with by the State.

He explained that Galamsey was anti-Ghana.

According to him, Ghanaians were the ones who front for the Chinese and all other foreigners who come into the country to mine illegally.

He said when it comes to the fight against galamsey all obstacles be it political must be removed.

He noted that there should not be any political colours when it comes to the fight against galamsey.

According to him, the founders of the nation shed their blood to build Ghana and that it was time for all to contribute to stopping galamsey in the country.

He said if the Akufo-Addo’s government failed in the fight against galamsey then its memory will be lost in history.

By Melvin Tarlue