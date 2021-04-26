Farmer Found Dead In Galamsey pit

A 40-year old farmer has been found dead in a galamsey pit in Wassa Kwagyansa, Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region.

According to sources, the man, whose name was given as Manu might have been trapped in the pit which was left uncovered.

Some of the residents claimed that Manu had been missing for the past three days and so the Chief of Wassa Kwangyansa, Nana Kwabena Doe and the opinion leaders formed a search party to look for him.

The lifesless body was found in the galamsey pit on Wednesday, April 22, 2021 after a two days search.

Reports had it that the pit which was left uncovered was created by illegal miners who were Chinese nationals, after their gold expedition in the community.

The police were later informed and went to the scene to take the lifeless body to the morgue and has started further investigations into the case.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi