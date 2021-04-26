Cape Coast North MP Donates 35 Bags of Sugars to Muslim Community

Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency, Dr. Kwabena Minta Nyarku, has supported the constituency Muslim Association with 30 bags of sugar.

According to Dr. Minta Nyarku, the donation is to show appreciation to the Muslim community for their support in the 2020 general elections and also to help them to complete the fast.

“I felt obliged to contribute my widow’s might to help my Muslim brothers and sisters in their fast. One good turn deserves another, and once they gave me advice, prayed for me and I’ve won the elections, I need to show appreciation to them in this regard”.

Sarki Samani Suleiman Abdulai Otoo, who received the items on behalf of the association expressed gratitude to the MP for the kind gesture and also congratulated him for winning the December polls.

“We are very grateful to you and your team and what we shall say is, may Allah continue to bless him and his works. We also pray that any impediments that may come his way should be prevented by Allah “, he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke