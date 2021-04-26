Natalie Fort Joins GHONE TV

Ghanaian television news anchor, Natalie Fort has secured a new television deal with EIB Network’s GHOne television after resigning from TV3.

Natalie Fort resigned from TV3 on April 5, 2021, after she worked for the station for four years as a newscaster.

Natalie announced her resignation from TV3 on her Instagram page expressing her gratitude to the management and staff of the company.

She wrote, “RESIGNATION NOTICE | As I resign from TV3 with effect from 5th April 2021, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Management of Media General for an incredible 4 years with the firm.

“I am grateful for the platform to kick start my media journey; the opportunities granted me have been transformative; and to my colleagues, I’m honored to have learned from such an experienced team.

“The memories will forever remain with me. I wish Media General the very best in the years ahead. With Gratitude”.

Natalie was born on July 24, 1995. She attended Ghana International School, Merton International, Royal Academy of Music, and Accra Film school. She started her career as a fashion model.

Natalie Fort worked as a top advocate of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) also known as the UN Refugee Agency.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke