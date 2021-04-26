Beautician Convicted over Nudes to Face High Court

Chantel Nunekpeku

Chantel Nunekpeku, a beautician who was sentenced to 12 months for distributing ‘nude’ pictures of her boyfriend’s ex-lover, will be facing an Accra High Court this Thursday, April 30.

Chantel, after her 12 monthly sentence and subsequent application for bail and granting of same, failed vehemently to file her appeal application.

The High Court upon prayer by lawyers for the plaintiff, Destina Tata, who is Chantel’s boyfriend’s ex-lover, on March 30, 2021, held that the beautician is given 21 days to file her motion for the appeal against the sentence.

She has also been ordered to appear before the court on April 30 after being absent in the previous hearing.

Her lawyers, during the last hearing, explained to the court that she was out of the jurisdiction and the Covid-19 pandemic also contributed to her inability to return to honour the court’s hearing.

Chantel’s boyfriend, Kayode Kalode, a music producer happens to be the ex-lover of the complainant in the matter, Destina Tata whose picture was photoshopped onto another person’s nude body and posted on social media.

Chantel and Kalode were accused of the offence of photoshopping Tata’s photos and putting on someone else nude body and distributing the same on social media.

The beautician in the stages of her trial pleaded not guilty to the crime but later changed it to guilty, and was sentenced to a 12-month prison term in an Accra Circuit Court.

Kayode Kalode on the other hand maintained his plea of not guilty and was admitted to bail in the sum of GH₵10,000.00.

Chantel and Kalode were tried for causing the complainant emotional and psychological trauma, thereby undermining her privacy, dignity, integrity and her worth as a human being.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey