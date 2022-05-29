Robbers Raid Mining Site, Shoot Two Dead At Asamang -Tamfoe

A gang of six armed robbers yet to be arrested, have shot two persons dead at BH Minerals, a Gold Buying Company after taking away an amount of GHC1,000,000 at Asamang Tamfoe in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region Saturday night.

The two deceased Kennedy, 33, a security man at post and Kwame Clement, a worker, were shot by the armed men around 12:30am.

According to reports, reaching DGN Online, the robbers stormed the community, unarmed, and had some conversations with some of the indigenes about the Gold buying company, inclduing the worker Kwame Clement who was shot dead.

Thereafter, rushed to the company yard with arms, including AK 47 rifles, and all of a sudden started firing indiscriminately.

Three of the robbers entered the BH Minerals shop and succeeded in taking over GHC1,000,000 after they had earlier shot one Kennedy, the security man at the post, and took away his pump-action gun.

Whilst the robbers were fleeing with their booty, they came across Kwame Clement and shot at him for the reason that they had earlier communicated with him when they were not armed and that he could identify them when seen.

The Anyinam District Police Commander, Chief Supt. Joseph Owusu when he had the information led a police team to the scene but the robbers who were six in number all wielding AK 47 assault rifles flef before the Police got to the scene.

The Police detected gunshots on the wall, and doors of the office and also retrieved eleven empty cartridges, 14 empty AK 47 ammunitions, 26 unused AK 47 ammunitions, and one bullet at the scene.

They also saw fresh human blood were found on the corridor, sliding door, and the floor.

The robbers, when got to the roadside [Accra to Kumasi Highway] spotted a Spinter bus heading towards Accra’s direction and shot one of the passengers by name Joseph Avemegah.

The passenger sustained gunshot wounds on the left side of his back and was rushed to Enyiresi Government Hospital for treatment around 2am.

The staff of the company, that’s; Kennedy and Kwame Clement were rushed to Hawa Memorial Saviour Hospital, Osiem, and Healthline Medical Centre, Anyinam respectively where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at Chad Mortuary, Ankaase to be taken to Police Hospital Mortuary, Accra for preservation.

The Police later visited the victim Joseph Avemegah at Enyiresi Government Hospital where he is responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, the exhibits were retrieved and retained at the station.

So far, no arrest has been made, as efforts are being made to arrest the suspects.

BY Daniel Bampoe