Nottingham Forest Promoted To Premier League After 23 Years

Nottingham Forest ended their 23-year wait for Premier League football with a narrow win over Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final at Wembley – a victory worth about £170m.

Promotion back to the top flight caps a brilliant turnaround to their season, which had started with six defeats in seven.

Levi Colwill’s own goal from James Garner’s cross was the decisive moment.

Town improved after the break but struggled to create a big chance.

Their best opportunity saw Harry Toffolo booked for diving in the area by referee Jon Moss, officiating for the final time before retiring, and, although replays suggested Jack Colback had made some contact, it was not overturned by VAR.

Forest held out in the face of mounting pressure to spark scenes of jubilation and end their two-decade exile from the Premier League.

