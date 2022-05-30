NPP Polls: Abronye DC Retains Bono Regional Chairmanship Position

Kwame Baffoe

Kwame Baffoe, commonly called in the political space as Abronye DC, has retained his position as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Chairman in the Bono Region.

He polled 173 votes to beat Konlaabig Rasheed who had 84 votes.

A total of 263 delegates were expected to vote for the 26 aspirants comprising 23 men and 3 women who vied for 10 positions in the exercise organized on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

The election was without skirmishes as the exercise was halted for almost an hour after confusion broke out when three constituencies that have allegedly been injuncted were called out to vote.

Some executives from the constituencies namely; Sunyani East, Dormaa Central and Jaman, were injuncted by the Sunyani High Court from taking part in the elections.

The injunction was secured by some members of the party in the three constituencies over what they described as improper ways of electing the executives.

Bono is the final region to have held the polls leaving the Central as the only outstanding region where the elections have been suspended indefinitely as a result of a court action.

Below is the Bono Regional Result

*Full Bono Regional Results*

*OFFICERS ELECT*

*Chairman*

1. *Abronye = 173 √*

2. Rashid = 84

*1st Vice Chairman*

1. *Joseph Mensah = 149√*

2. Atta Afena = 18

3. Ankyera = 17

*2ns Vice Chairman*

1. *Nana Yaa Kate = 151√*

2. Henry Oppong = 106

*Secretary*

1. *Kofi Boateng = 135√*

2. Franklin Osei Antwi = 85

3. A.B = 35

*Assist Secretary*

1. *Benkae Isaac = 120√*

2. Opuni = 17

3. Ebenezer = 61

4. Aselove = 59

*Women Organizer*

1. *Doris Asomah = 169√*

2. Dorothy Ama Amponsah = 89

*Organizer*

1. *Afari Gyan = 111√*

2. Darlington = 91

*Youth Organizer*

1. *Razak Oppong = 166√*

2. Shadrack = 90

*Treasurer*

1. *Allaby = 139√*

2. Anthony Yeboah = 120

*Nasara Coordinator*

*1. Faiser = 138√*

2. Bashiru = 117

By Vincent Kubi