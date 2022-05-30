Stephen Ntim Begins National Chairmanship Campaign

Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim has hit the ground running to occupy the chairmanship position.

He is embarking on a nationwide campaign to meet with NPP delegates to present his ‘message of hope and unity,’ and also share his vision for the party with them.

The campaign dubbed “Time Aso to Break The 8 Campaign”, I will kickstart with a visit to the Western North, Western and Central Regions.

In a statement shared on his Facebook wall Monday May 30, Stephen Ntim noted that “My resolve to always avail myself to be elected as the National Chairman of the party emanates from my belief that the fast movement of our development and success as a country requires an NPP government and an overwhelming parliamentary majority.”

He said his campaign will focus on strengthening the party, creating equitable opportunities for all members and rewarding loyalty and hard work.

“My prayer is that you, our cherished delegates, will find favor in my loyalty to our great party and demonstrable leadership qualities required to break the 8 and elect me as your next National Chairman,” he said.

By Vincent Kubi