Robbers Shoot Female Petrol Attendant

Some gunmen on Thursday night shot a female fuel attendant on her face when they stormed Glory Oil Filling station at Akyem Abenase in Akyemansa District of the Eastern Region.

The victim Faustina Ampomaa, 23, whose condition has been stabilized by medics was rushed to Oda Government Hospital after being seriously injured but referred to the Regional Hospital in Koforidua, and later referred to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

One of the staff at the Filling Station [name withheld] who confirmed the incident explained that about 7:30 pm Thursday whilst they were working, the two suspected armed robbers emerged on a motorbike and pointed their pump-action guns at them to surrender their monies and other personal belongings.

According to the staff, a woman who was unfortunately at the scene was violently pushed to the ground by the armed robbers while another worker was hit with the butt of the gun.

“I was sitting here and Ampomah Faustina was inside counting her money to render an account which I will also go inside and do the same. Then all of a sudden the armed robbers emerged and ordered us to bring our money’’.

“So I entered the office. So after Faustina locked where we kept the money I asked her to throw the key for me to do the same but they started shooting. They shot her in the head”, the witness added.

The witness said, the armed robbers sensing danger abandoned the operation and escaped.

Meanwhile, the Police have since taken over the matter as an investigation is ongoing to arrest the suspects.

