Daasebre Oti Boateng, Queenmother Funeral Underway

The final funeral rites and burial of the late Omanhene of New Juaben, Daasebre Oti Boateng and the late Queen mother, Nana Yaa Daani will take place from tomorrow [Saturday to Monday] 13th of May and the 18th of May 2022.

The funeral will take place at the Yiadom-Hwedie Palace, Koforidua – Srodae in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Regional Capital as the Traditional council has banned drumming, wedding, funeral, and any other activities which are likely to generate noise-making.

Already from today, Friday, there has been a ban on all economic activities except food vendors and chemical shops who have been allowed to operate.

As part of preparations for the funeral, the New Juaben Traditional Council together with the Eastern Regional and Municipal Education Directorate in consultation with the New Juaben South Security Council in Koforidua has pushed for the closure of schools on Monday 16th May 2022.

Due to that, both public and private school heads have been advised in a letter by the New Juaben South Education Directorate to close down schools to allow traditional authorities to carry out the final funeral rites for the late royals.

Daasebre Oti Boateng, a former Government Statistician passed on to glory in August 2021, and the Queen Mother who died earlier this year.

Their funeral will see several activities undertaken in the area attracting the presence of many dignitaries including President Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

