Roman Fada Sets Radio Record

Roman Fada

Radio and television personality Philip Kwabena Agyemang Appiah-Kubi, popularly knownas Roman Fada, has made history by becoming the first radio host in the country to host programmes on two different radio stations.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, Roman Fada, the host of the Drive Time programme on Atinka FM, acknowledged that he also hosts the morning show on DL 106.9 FM.

He claims that in addition to hosting the morning show on DL FM, he also does the mid-morning show from Monday through Friday.

He reiterated that despite hosting two shows on DL FM, he is a staff member of Atinka FM and the host of the Atinka Drive Time programme from Monday through Friday, and Adadamu on Saturdays.

He follows in the steps of Tom Joyner, an American radio host who some years ago run a morning show at KKDA-FM (K104) in Dallas and an afternoon show at WGCI-FM in Chicago.

According to him, his decision to manage the shows on Atinka FM and DL FMis to transform radio in Ghana.

“Making people happy is what I love to do best, so if hosting programmes on two different stations breaks a radio record, that’s great,”hesaid.

Roman Fada, who recently wed his longtime love,MaameAkosuaSerwaaAkoto,said every radio presenter has his or her own style of presenting, but believes his uniqueness makes him stand tall among his colleagues.

The new record on radio is set; to break the trade mark, one has to sit on three shows on three different stations in a day or a week, until that, Roman Fada has the record of being the host on two different prime time shows in a day.

Since his entry into radio, Roman Fada,who has been in the business for over a decade, has won the hearts of a myriad of radio listeners in Accra and its environs and has become a household name.

By George Clifford Owusu