Ola Michael Blasts Shatta Wale

Ola Michaels and Shatta Wale

Movie producer and radio host, Ola Michael, has alleged that controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale may be suffering from a mental disorder called Narcissistic Personality Disorder, considering his continuous traits and behaviour over time in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

Narcissistic personality disorder is a mental health condition in which people have an unreasonably high sense of their own importance. They need and seek too much attention, and want people to admire them. People with this disorder may lack the ability to understand or care about the feelings of others. But behind this mask of extreme confidence, they are not sure of their self-worth, and are easily upset by the slightest criticism.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, Ola Michael listed several symptoms of the disorder to buttress his point.

“Let’s be careful with the way we deal with issues. Where I sit and with what I have heard, read, listened to, and seen of our brother, I am tempted to believe he may have an NPD disorder.

“He may have a mental disorder, that you are not paying attention to,” he said to heavy protestation from two-panel members; A Plus and Mr. Logic – who are staunch supporters of Shatta Wale.

Their protests to Ola’s views eventually forced a commercial break as host, MzGee, struggled to take control of the exchanges.

Ola’s comment was in reaction to trolling comments by Shatta Wale about the Ghanaian music industry, following widespread reports that Nigerian musician Asake sold out a concert in London at the 02 Arena last week.