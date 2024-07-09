Ronaldo Not Quitting Now

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted he will continue playing for Portugal following the team’s painful Euro 2024 exit.

Ronaldo started in all of Portugal’s five games in the tournament in Germany, averaging 97 minutes per match.

However, for the first time in his career, the Al Nassr forward failed to score in open play at a major international tournament.

The Portugal captain broke his silence on social media after Friday’s 5-3 defeat to France on penalties in the quarterfinals: “We wanted more. We deserved more. For us. For each one of you. For Portugal.

“We are grateful for everything you have given us and for everything we have achieved so far. On and off the field, I am sure that this legacy will be honoured and will continue to be built. Together.”

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez said after his team’s elimination that it was “too soon” to say if Ronaldo had played his last game for his country.

Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared in six European Championships, winning in 2016.

Ronaldo has scored 130 goals across 212 appearances for Portugal since making his debut with the national team in 2003. He already indicated that his record-breaking sixth European Championship would be his last.