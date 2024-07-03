Ronaldo Turns Missed Penalty Into Shootout Joy

A game of epic personal drama and tears for Cristiano Ronaldo ended with his Portugal team making the European Championship quarterfinals after beating Slovenia in a penalty shootout Monday.

The last-16 game went to a shootout because Ronaldo’s extra-time spot kick in the 114th minute was saved by Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Regulation and extra time finished 0-0.

When the teams went to penalties, Ronaldo scored his and Portugal’s first, and teammate Diogo Costa saved all three of Slovenia’s kicks, from Josip Ilicic, Jure Balkovec and Benjamin Verbič.

“Sadness at the start is joy at the end,” Ronaldo said in an on-field interview following the final whistle. “That’s what football is. Moments, inexplicable moments.

“A direct shot to give the team the lead. I didn’t manage it. Oblak made a good save. … I have to see the penalty, I don’t know if I shot well or badly, but I haven’t missed once all year, and when I needed it most, Oblak saved it.”

Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva also scored for Portugal to seal the shootout 3-0 with two shots to spare.

“I think Portugal deserved it because we had more authority,” Ronaldo said. “Slovenia spent almost the entire game defending … It’s very difficult and the whole team is to be congratulated, especially our goalkeeper [Costa], who made three very good saves.”

Portugal will face France in the quarterfinals Friday in Hamburg, a rematch of the 2016 final that Portugal won in Paris.

“He’s an example for us,” Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said of Ronaldo in his postmatch news conference. “Those emotions [after missing the penalty] are incredible. He doesn’t need to care that much after the career he has had and everything he has achieved.”