Tehillah Experience Will Come On- Ohemaa Mercy

Ohemaa Mercy

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy, has disclosed that her annual gospel musical concert dubbed ‘Tehillah Experience Concert’ has been slated for Sunday, September 8 in Accra.

The event will take place at Accra’s Oil Dome, Royalhouse Chapel International.

Ohemaa Mercy, the headline act, who is widely respected for her creativity and ability to rock the stage for hours, is expected to deliver her finest performance on the stage.

She is credited with several hit songs including ‘Aseda’, ‘Wofiri Mu’, ‘Thank You’, ‘Obeye’, ‘Edin Jesus’, ‘Ma De Me’, ‘Wobeye Kese’, ‘Adom Bi’, ‘Menmu’ among others.

Organised by Ohemaa Mercy Ministries, the concert which is designed to fulfil the spiritual needs of people is expected to attract Christians and gospel music lovers from all walks of life.

The event, BEATWAVES gathered, will provide Christians the opportunity to spend a fulfilling time in praise and worship with their Creator.

Patrons of this year’s event will be treated to inspirational live musical performances, and all the artistes billed to perform at the much hyped concert are ready to give their best on stage.

Alongside Ohemaa Mercy, a few carefully chosen well-known gospel performers have been invited to excite fans.

Starting at 4 p.m., the concert will be broadcast live across all social media channels, such as Facebook and YouTube.

“Tehillah Experience is on the 8th of September, and I’m breaking the news here for the first time,” Ohemaa Mercy told KMJ during an interview on Joy Prime‘s Prime Morning programme.

The Tehillah Experience Concert has been one of Ghana’s most recognised gospel events, and it has helped to strengthen the spirituality of most gospel lovers.

Ohemaa Mercy has released a new single titled ‘Dry Bones’, featuring Kofi Owusu Peprah.

By George Clifford Owusu