Ronaldo Wants Man U Exit…To Play Champs League … Chelsea, Bayern, Napoli

Cristiano Ronaldo has made an official request to leave Manchester United this summer so he can continue to play Champions League football next season, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

The news was first reported by The Times.

The Portugal captain returned to United a year ago for a second stint at Old Trafford and scored 18 goals in 30 league appearances, but the team finished sixth in the Premier League and did not qualify for next season’s elite European club competition.

Ronaldo, 37, has a contract with the Red Devils until June 2023, with an option to extend it for a further year, but has now asked to be transferred.

Sources have told ESPN that United have informed Ronaldo that he is not available for transfer this summer and that they expect him to stay for the remaining year of his contract.

ESPN understands that Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli, among other clubs, are interested in adding Ronaldo.

Despite his stated respect and love for United and their fans, the former Real Madrid star feels he needs the motivation of playing in the Champions League in the last stage of his career. Ronaldo is said to view playing in the Champions League and competing for major trophies as essential.

The former Real Madrid star has won 32 titles in his career, including seven league titles and five Champions Leagues.

He captained Portugal to Euro 2016 glory and the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

A five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Ronaldo is the men’s world-record holder for most goals scored (117) in internationals.