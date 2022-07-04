Rocky Dawuni To Perform Live At LEAF Festival

Ghana’s international reggae music star, Rocky Dawuni, has been invited to perform at the 50th LEAF Festival slated for October 20 to October 22 in North Carolina in the United States of America (USA).

LEAF Festival is organised by LEAF Community Arts, a non-profit organisation established to build community and enrich lives through the arts, locally and globally, through festivals, events, mentoring, and educational programmes.

Rocky Dawuni, who continues to raise the flag of Ghana high on the international music scene, is billed to perform alongside a number of selected international acts. International acts billed to rock the festival include Rising Appalachia, Grammy award-winning singer Angelique Kidjo, Dakha Brakha, Donna The Buffalo, Chatham County Line, Johnny Irion, Chinobay, Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, Jordan Scheffer, among others.

The 50th LEAF Festival which is expected to attract music lovers from Africa, Europe among others is on the theme “Legends of Africa”.

It is a cultural arts festival where musicians provide the soundtrack to a memorable experience filled with cultural treasures and fun.

The festival provides a dizzying array of traditions united to present a diverse range of cultures: African, Latin, Appalachian, Cajun, Celtic, Blues, Bluegrass, and more.

Rocky Dawuni, who has appeared in various concerts with international acts such as Steve Wonder, Peter Gabriel, Shaggy, among others, is expected to use the event to promote Ghanaian music and culture.

Over the last few years, Dawuni’s music and electric live performances have attracted thousands to his concerts.

He and his 11-piece band will perform some of their greatest hits that represent a fusion of reggae, soul and traditional African sounds at the event.

According to the organisers, the festival returns to full scale and will celebrate the music and culture of Africa with Kidjo, Rocky Dawuni and other artistes representing the continent.

“For the 50th Festival, we invited artistes who had come to LEAF before and made a significant impact through their message, music, or work with community youth,” explained Jennifer Pickering, LEAF Global Arts founder.

“As we curate each LEAF, we seek to create a journey to places, cultures, and experiences through the music and arts. LEAF creates a platform and connection for powerful voices often under seen.”

By George Clifford Owusu